Over the past year, health issues have rendered me unable to drive and made Streamline services essential to my transportation in the Gallatin Valley. While living as an able-bodied Bozemanite, I admittedly had never used Streamline buses, as I could comfortably bike, drive, or walk everywhere I needed to go. When these options evaporated, Streamline became a crucial service that allowed me to keep my job and meet my basic needs. As a regular Streamline rider, I had the pleasure of getting to know the morning and evening Pinkline drivers. It brightened my day to chat with them on the way to and from work, and warmed my heart to see the kindness and respect they showed to all passengers.
One day, I forgot my mittens on the morning bus. I left work that afternoon dreading the bare-handed, cold commute home. When I boarded the evening bus, the driver exclaimed, “I have a gift for you!” and handed me my lost mittens. The morning driver had given him the mittens and asked him to return them to me. I felt so cared for!
Streamline, and its wonderful drivers, make our community a better place. The more I’ve used Streamline, the more I’ve realized the key role it plays for so many of us in the Gallatin Valley. The May 2 Special District Election includes an initiative to create the Gallatin Valley Urban Transportation District, (GVUTD). Creating the GVUTD would approve continued funding to Streamline at no cost to taxpayers, making it an easy yes for voters. Vote yes to allow residents like myself and countless others to thrive in Gallatin Valley with the help of Streamline.
Maya Gotzsche
Bozeman
