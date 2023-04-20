During my career supporting first-generation and transfer students from across Montana at Montana State University, one of the first things I did was show them how to access and utilize the Streamline bus system. Although many students bring vehicles to MSU, there are many others who do not have this ability. For these students, the Streamline bus is essential to their success in college.
Streamline allows students without a car the ability to get from home to campus, from campus to recreation opportunities or work, and, for some students, it allows them and their families to navigate grocery stores, doctor offices, places of worship, and other important services in the community.
Voters will soon receive ballots for the May 2 Special District Election in Gallatin County. On the ballot is the initiative to create the Gallatin Valley Urban Transportation District (Streamline). Voting YES ensures that the Streamline bus system will continue receiving vital federal funding needed to continue its services across Gallatin Valley.
Due to the area’s significant population growth, Gallatin Valley now meets the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) threshold as a “small, urbanized area.” The FTA requires the creation of an Urban Transportation District to administer the Streamline transit system into the future, and to retain the federal transportation funds needed to keep our buses rolling.
There is no cost to taxpayers to create the Urban Transportation District.
Students, seniors, and other community members who may not have vehicles deserve a reliable way to access essential services and participate in daily community life. Please vote yes to create the UTD and mail your ballot before May 2. For more information visit: https://streamlinebus.com/utd/
Amy Stix
Bozeman
