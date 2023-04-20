Let the news come to you

During my career supporting first-generation and transfer students from across Montana at Montana State University, one of the first things I did was show them how to access and utilize the Streamline bus system. Although many students bring vehicles to MSU, there are many others who do not have this ability. For these students, the Streamline bus is essential to their success in college.

Streamline allows students without a car the ability to get from home to campus, from campus to recreation opportunities or work, and, for some students, it allows them and their families to navigate grocery stores, doctor offices, places of worship, and other important services in the community.

Voters will soon receive ballots for the May 2 Special District Election in Gallatin County. On the ballot is the initiative to create the Gallatin Valley Urban Transportation District (Streamline). Voting YES ensures that the Streamline bus system will continue receiving vital federal funding needed to continue its services across Gallatin Valley.

