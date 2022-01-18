Letter to the editor: Streamline bus service a huge asset to the community N. Nicole Meissner Pearson Jan 18, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I want to give a shout-out to the great Streamline Bus service that is available to us for free. Since August 2021, the bus routes have been greatly expanded allowing convenient travel across town and onward. Check out their website and you will be surprised to find, that many of their routes might serve you, as well for your travel around town. I love taking the bus. The drivers are friendly and committed to providing a great service and do that by working often more than 40 hours/week (at less than CEO-level salaries). Taking the bus has greatly expanded my sense of community and is an easy way to reduce your carbon footprint. Thank you Streamline and kudos to all its drivers! You are a huge asset to this community! N. Nicole Meissner PearsonBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Streamline Bus Service Driver Transports Motor Vehicle Bus Route Asset Travel Bus Website Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Editorial: The airport's success story continues Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Anti-wolf arguments misguided, lacking context Posted: 12 a.m. Horses, a headlight, and a slow driver: Police Reports for Sunday, Jan. 16 Posted: Jan. 17, 2022 Letter to the editor: Republicans refuse to follow the rules of our system Posted: Jan. 16, 2022 A prominent road ecologist says Montana is ‘stagnant’ on wildlife crossing initiatives. Could a $350 million federal pilot program turn that around? Posted: Jan. 16, 2022 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Was the city right to approve the zoning and annexation for the Canyon Gate development? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back