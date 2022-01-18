Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


I want to give a shout-out to the great Streamline Bus service that is available to us for free. Since August 2021, the bus routes have been greatly expanded allowing convenient travel across town and onward. Check out their website and you will be surprised to find, that many of their routes might serve you, as well for your travel around town.

I love taking the bus. The drivers are friendly and committed to providing a great service and do that by working often more than 40 hours/week (at less than CEO-level salaries). Taking the bus has greatly expanded my sense of community and is an easy way to reduce your carbon footprint. Thank you Streamline and kudos to all its drivers! You are a huge asset to this community!

N. Nicole Meissner Pearson

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe