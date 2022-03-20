The discussion surrounding gas prices is heating up again in the United States; especially in towns like Bozeman. Most people use some form of transportation to get to work, go to school, or simply shop and enjoy the town. However, with the recent increases in gas prices, these trips become more and more expensive. Just the other day, it cost me $60 dollars to fill up my tank.
While increases in gas prices certainly affect household budgets, I believe it is important to remember that services like HRDC’s Streamline is a great alternative to driving. Not only is Streamline zero-fare, but from my experience, the buses arrive on time and serve many different destinations in town. The commute on public transportation isn’t much longer than what it would be to drive my car. Not to mention, the drivers are super friendly and willing to help guide me where I want to go.
I am thankful for community-focused organizations such as HRDC that are committed to running excellent services that benefit everyone in the Gallatin Valley. I plan on using Streamline even more as the months get warmer and urge others to do so as well. Saving money and taking advantage of a public service? It doesn’t get much better than that!
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.