Bozeman Mayoral candidate John Meyer recently wrote an Op-ed saying he wanted to stop out-of-staters from renting their vacation houses as Airbnbs. This is a good step in the right direction because Bozeman residents can’t find a place to live.
I have lived in Bozeman since I was a kid and I have seen a lot of changes, some good, some not so good. As Bozeman’s cost of living skyrockets, our town has become unaffordable. Right now, many out-of-staters are renting out their vacation houses for short periods of time at hugely inflated rates that prohibit regular working-class residents like me to rent here. Bozeman residents shouldn’t have to work like dogs so that out-of-staters can live like pigs. As Meyer said in his Op-ed “You should not have to be a millionaire to live in our town.”
I have been buying Montana hunting and fishing licenses for my entire life and I know the state charges people more if they are from out of state. I agree with Meyer that Bozeman should be charging out-of-staters more to profit from our resources. As a nonprofit lawyer, I know John Meyer has my best interests in mind. His law degree gives him unique skills and mindset that no other candidate has. I support John Meyer because he is the only candidate that is willing to use the law to protect Bozeman residents and make our town truly sustainable.
Wyatt Baird
Bozeman
