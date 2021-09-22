Letter to the editor: Stop with the denial, confront the harsh realities Katy Osterloth Sep 22, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save When the human psyche finds something to be intolerable it has methods for coping. We see this all the time in the field of trauma. Our brain is able to do a remarkable job at making terrible circumstances tolerable by minimizing them and/or denying them. We make things that are psychologically intolerable smaller and smaller until we feel they are a tolerable package. And we keep moving. It is how we are built.I understand why so many people are wanting to live in denial right now. This reality sucks. We face two existential threats to our way of life as we have known it — climate change and a pandemic. They are dangers to not only our lives but our quality of life as we have known it. It is heartbreaking. Coming to terms with the fact that my child will not have the relative global stability that I have enjoyed has taken me a long time and a lot of tears. The signs are all around us that these threats are here, they are real and they are dangerous. It feels too much to bear. I, too, wish that COVID-19 wasn’t real. I, too, wish that COVID-19 wasn’t as bad as it has turned out to be. I, too, wish that our world wasn’t literally on fire and drowning at the same time. I, too, wish that we didn’t have to live in this reality.It is time to stop. Stop with the denial. Stop with the minimizing. Stop listening to the spoonfuls of sugar that you are getting from whatever news makes you feel better. We have facts. It is time to start listening to science so that we can work together to change what we can. Come join us in the reality of our situation. Katy OsterlothBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brain Threat Reality Psychology Denial Trauma Way Of Life Job Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Montanans deserve to have their rivers protected Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Support our health care workers, wear a mask Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Vaccination for our survival, the welfare of others Posted: Sep. 21, 2021 Letter to the editor: Herrington the only real choice for municipal judge Posted: Sep. 21, 2021 Letter to the editor: Blaming litigation for stalled timber work misleading Posted: Sep. 19, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Was the city of Bozeman right to delay its return to in-person meetings? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back