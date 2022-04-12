The movement to suppress teaching America’s racial history is simply cancel culture by another name. “Critical race theory,” a specialty taught at the graduate and law school level, has unfortunately become another right-wing scare word used to incite those white parents who fear their children will “be ashamed of being white” by learning about America’s troubled racial past. This has prompted a growing number of state legislatures and school boards to ban books and censor public school and university curriculum. In our upcoming school board election, we have candidates who, citing opposition to “critical race theory,” support implementing such bans.
I grew up in an all-white, Midwest small town. In our insular, ignorant world, racial, ethnic, and gay slurs were bandied about with little censure. In our public schools, we were taught white history under the guise of American history. Sure, we learned about abolition, but virtually nothing about Black history and culture. The “Indian Wars” were not characterized as genocidal. We never learned about the 1871 Chinese Massacre in Los Angeles, the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 prohibiting all Chinese immigration, the Tulsa Massacre, “Indian” schools, nor numerous other racially-fueled atrocities and injustices. Only during my high school junior year were we shocked to learn about the Japanese internment camps. We weren’t “woke,” we were asleep.
I would have welcomed learning about the history and experiences of diverse peoples living in America. Therefore, I strongly advocate schools teaching all of America’s history regarding race, from examining systemic racism, such as redlining, to critiquing ineffective liberal policies, such as forced busing.
Burying our troubled racial past dooms America to repeat its failings in the future. Owning up to this past will ultimately bring healing, freeing America to live up to its highest ideals of equal justice, liberty and democracy.
