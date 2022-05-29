The question of whether life begins at conception is related to certain religious beliefs and has been debated for centuries. Regardless of what you believe, pregnancy is still a risky undertaking. Check the medical literature about maternal/infant mortality rates in the U.S.
Who gives an individual the right to impose their religious beliefs on another person, especially when it comes to a medical decision? It is not required that you get vaccinated, yet, by not getting vaccinated you could risk you own life and lives of others. You are not required to donate blood or be a living donor for a kidney or bone marrow transplant, yet these actions could save a life. Don’t forget the federal law (HIPAA) in place to protect sensitive patient health information from being disclosed without a patient’s consent.
It's not a problem if some believe that life begins at conception. But don’t force me to believe it. Don’t take away my right to choose how and what I believe, control what medical decisions I make, and allow my sensitive health information to become public. And who could ever consider that a victim of rape or incest should be forced to carry a fetus.
Let’s quit politicizing the right to life and get down to fundamentals; you want everyone else to be “like you” and believe “like you.” Not going to happen! If abortion is not allowed, it will not go away; it will just get more gruesome and life threatening to the pregnant female who does not want to be pregnant.
Focus on managing your own body, not the body of others. This is not an authoritarian country.
