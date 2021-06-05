Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


I strongly support President Biden’s nomination of Montana’s own Tracy Stone-Manning as the new Bureau of Land Management (BLM) director. She is precisely the leader BLM needs at this time.

Stone-Manning has spent her career bringing diverse constituents together to find balanced solutions that serve both communities and our public lands. Montanans representing varied interests, from ranchers, timber companies, conservationists, sportsmen, and oil and gas producers have come to find Tracy Stone-Manning someone they can work with.

Tracy is a westerner, sportswoman, who has had a career as a public servant. Serving as a congressional staffer, she knows how the political system is supposed to work. Stone-Manning has also served as a Montana state official and a a senior policy advisor for the National Wildlife Federation.

I saw Tracy Stone-Manning’s talents, skills and ethics first hand while dealing with contentious issues as the manager of BLM’s Dillon Field Office, responsible for the management of nearly one million acres of public land in southwest Montana. She understands BLM’s multiple use mandate which includes conservation, wildlife, grazing, recreation, responsible energy development and collaboration with the public.

After four years without a senate confirmed national BLM director, the BLM urgently requires a senate confirmed director to effectively manage the 245 million acres of public lands in the United States. Sens. Daines and Tester should both support the nomination of TracyStone-Manning as BLM’s national director. I worked with a number of BLM national directors throughout my career and can say unequivocally Tracy Stone-Manning is qualified for the job and would perform ethically and implement balanced multiple use throughout BLM.

Tim Bozorth

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe