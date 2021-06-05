I strongly support President Biden’s nomination of Montana’s own Tracy Stone-Manning as the new Bureau of Land Management (BLM) director. She is precisely the leader BLM needs at this time.
Stone-Manning has spent her career bringing diverse constituents together to find balanced solutions that serve both communities and our public lands. Montanans representing varied interests, from ranchers, timber companies, conservationists, sportsmen, and oil and gas producers have come to find Tracy Stone-Manning someone they can work with.
Tracy is a westerner, sportswoman, who has had a career as a public servant. Serving as a congressional staffer, she knows how the political system is supposed to work. Stone-Manning has also served as a Montana state official and a a senior policy advisor for the National Wildlife Federation.
I saw Tracy Stone-Manning’s talents, skills and ethics first hand while dealing with contentious issues as the manager of BLM’s Dillon Field Office, responsible for the management of nearly one million acres of public land in southwest Montana. She understands BLM’s multiple use mandate which includes conservation, wildlife, grazing, recreation, responsible energy development and collaboration with the public.
After four years without a senate confirmed national BLM director, the BLM urgently requires a senate confirmed director to effectively manage the 245 million acres of public lands in the United States. Sens. Daines and Tester should both support the nomination of TracyStone-Manning as BLM’s national director. I worked with a number of BLM national directors throughout my career and can say unequivocally Tracy Stone-Manning is qualified for the job and would perform ethically and implement balanced multiple use throughout BLM.