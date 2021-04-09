Right now both the seven-day rolling average of daily COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate in Gallatin County are heading up, not staying the same or going down. The CDC has made it clear that under these conditions we need to continue our mask mandate and continue to practice physical distancing, along with quarantine for close contacts and isolation for those who test positive. To do otherwise risks uncontrolled spread.
Of course we would rather not have to continue observing these measures. Of course it's hard for our legislators not to put pressure on public health officials to lift all restrictions to please their constituents.
But the virus doesn't really care what we want. Until our reality matches with what we want we need to accept reality and stay with our proven public health measures. The numbers will tell us when we can safely lift them.