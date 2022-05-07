We live in trying times today which are testing America’s assignment with destiny. Our world is segmented by multiple creeds each claiming that it alone can solve our problems. Revolutionaries topple states and establish dictatorships or socialist systems, both of which repress freedom. These result from a demand for change by thinkers who equate social dictatorship with democracy, invasion with liberalism, and lies and misrepresentations with the truth.
Too many people in this country are not very politically astute. Recent generations have not been made aware that America has an assignment with destiny. They have not been made to understand that under a republic type of government the responsibilities for progress pass to the keeping of the people.
America has an assignment with destiny, and while there will be future troubles, tribulations and times of discouragement and failure, the principles underlying that destiny do not fail. The principles that made our country great must be retained for America’s destiny to be fulfilled. Among these principles are: individual responsibility; the freedoms set forth in our Constitution; and government acting only within the parameters granted to it.
It has been said that truth is injured by falsehood, but outraged by silence. Apathy is moral insensibility. While not easy, because the recent trend of political spin involves demonizing those who disagree, “We the People” have the ability to retain our freedoms. But, we must have the courage to speak out our beliefs in our principles, give action to them and have the fortitude to make certain that our faith bears fruit, by sharing with those who waver about believing in America's destiny.
