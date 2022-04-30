Montana State University's Board of Regents' must follow its naming policy concerning Gov. Gianforte's Family Foundation's $50 million donation for the construction of a building. The Board of Regent's naming policy is the following: "a building may not be named or dedicated in honor of a person currently employed by the university system or the state of Montana, including statewide elected officials until one year after the end of their term."
A few regents seem to think that there should be an exception to the naming policy because of the amount of the Gianforte's Family Foundation's donation.
Why does this cause grave concern for MSU supporters who base their thinking on calm analysis of facts and on their support for MSU as an institution of academic excellence, intellectual independence, and as an institution focused on students, teaching, and research? It is because we want the Board of Regents to follow the naming rules — wait to name the building until after Gov. Gianforte is no longer in office.
We are concerned that the Board of Regents may decide that money is more important than following naming rules — money over integrity. We are also concerned if this possible naming of an MSU building now instead of one year after Gov. Gianforte's term ends may be part of a possible strategy for Governor Giantorte's future second campaign for governor. Moreover, we think that Governor Gianforte himself would support the Regents' naming rules and not have his reputation tarnished by the possible stench of political expediency.
