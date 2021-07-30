Letter to the editor: Stewardship act would sustain our outdoor economy Shea Brams Jul 30, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In 2017, Montana’s outdoor recreation economy generated 7.1 billion dollars. Two years later, Montana Sen. Jon Tester introduced the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA), a piece of federal legislation to bolster Montana’s economy by protecting 80,000 acres of land for conservation, recreation, and restoration. Ninety-eight percent of Montanans believe that the outdoor recreation economy is important to Montana’s economic future. With thousands of acres dedicated to snowmobiling, mountain biking, hiking, and fishing, the BCSA is a tangible step toward further sustaining this outdoor recreation economy.If passed by the U.S. Senate, the BCSA would support a 15 year coalition of ranchers, logging operators, conservationists, outfitters, timber companies, local citizens, businesses, and outdoor enthusiasts. Given the current state of political polarization, this range of supporters is almost unprecedented. The impetus behind this nonpartisan support is the BCSA’s multifaceted components, including development of Montana’s National Forest System land, additions to the National Wilderness Preservation System, and recreation land designation. It will also permanently protect the Blackfoot River’s important tributaries and amplify forest restoration and sustainable timber production. Through citizen pressure for the BCSA, Senator Tester can demonstrate the nonpartisan power and potential success of this bill to the U.S. Senate. Seventy-five percent of Montanans endorse this bill, and you can join them by pushing your federal legislators to advocate for the success of the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act. Shea BramsBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act Economy Politics Economics Law Legislation Jon Tester Recreation Forest Montanans Production Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Guest column: Speech control is a one-way ticket to tyranny Posted: 12:15 a.m. Letter to the editor: MSU should require COVID-19 vaccinations for students Posted: 12 a.m. Editorial: Stone-Manning the right pick for BLM post Posted: 12 a.m. Cannabis grow community sprouting in Gallatin County Posted: 5 p.m. Crosscut nearly finished with work at Trapper's Cabin Ranch south of Big Sky Posted: July 29, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the city's decision to limit water use? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back