Letter to the editor: Steve Daines' hypocritical infrastructure vote Kayle Jackson Aug 15, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sen. Daines, you just voted against the bipartisan infrastructure bill put together by five Democrats and five Republicans including Montana’s Sen. Tester.The Chronicle reported this bill contains $2.8 billion for Montana highways, $144 billion for Montana airports; $42.5 billion for Montana broadband; $3 billion for Montana reduction of wildfire risks, $1 billion for Montana water projects and more.The Chronicle reports you cited the deficit without mentioning your vote for the Trump tax cut in 2017. The best non-partisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimate of the impact of the Trump tax cut on the deficit: $1.8 trillion to $2.3 trillion over 10 years. CBO’s estimate that you cited as unacceptable, for the impact of the infrastructure bill — $250 billion over 10 years. The Trump tax cuts lowered taxes for those with incomes over $1 million by about 30%, for those with incomes of $20,000 to $50,000 by about 2%. More than 60% of the benefits went to the top 20% of income folks. Far from the promise that it would more than pay for itself in growth, tax revenues decreased by about 16% and brought the deficit up substantially. The economy grew — before COVID — in 2019 at the exact same rate as it did before the cuts in 2015 — 2.9%.Sen. Daines, who are you working for — clearly not the thousands of Montanans who will get good jobs for fixing our highways, airports, water supply, broadband access and more because of the bipartisan infrastructure act you just voted against, and clearly not for regular tax payers, your constituents.There is a word for citing the deficit to vote against Montana jobs while ignoring the much larger impact on the deficit of cutting taxes for the rich — hypocrisy. Kayle JacksonBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deficit Economics Chronicle Montana Tax Cut Congressional Budget Office Steve Daines Income Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Tips to survive on a student's budget Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Kindness regardless of political or spiritual beliefs Posted: 12 a.m. Housing organization in Big Sky offers incentive for long-term rentals Posted: 12 a.m. Gallatin County, Belgrade, Bozeman planning to work together on water infrastructure planning Posted: 12 a.m. Increased funding opportunities, planning around corner as Bozeman hits metropolitan status Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are you concerned about the surge in COVD-19 cases? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back