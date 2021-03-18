“Mask it up, buttercup!” This is what my 5-year-old granddaughter said to me when I forgot to put my mask on as we begin to walk from our car to her school. She never has to be told to put her mask on when it is necessary. When trusted people in her life, her parents and her beloved teacher told her that it was important to wear a mask to protect others and herself from COVID-19, she understood they were telling her the truth. She trusts them to let her know when she no longer needs a mask.
Unfortunately, we are not there yet. Our governor, who we hope we could trust, has prematurely lifted the mask mandate in Montana, creating ambiguity around mask wearing and putting our fellow Montanans at risk. Covid-19 and its new variants are still present, and our trusted epidemiologists caution that infections will continue and even possibly surge until enough people have received the vaccine.
So, follow the recommendation of our trusted advisers and my granddaughter and “mask it up, buttercup!” until we get the “All Clear, No More Masks Required.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.