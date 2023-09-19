An elderly man sitting by me at the lab said, "isn't it great not to see someone with both thumbs on a smart phone?" The next day's Dear Abby column addressed the explosion of technology saying it was time the writer (implying all of us laggards) consider upgrading his devices. The writer said, "not everyone is willing — or able — to spend $1,000-plus for one."
"Move or die" happens to be my philosophy. I read voraciously and when a question arises, I walk back and forth roundtrip, 20 feet to my dictionary, 30 feet to encyclopedias or 72 feet to my computer. Instead of working my thumbs, I get out of my chair and move. It's 100 yards and back to our PO Box. I walk our dog, Charlie, a mile most days and I walked at least 1,000 steps checking out distances to write this letter.
The largest study of its kind (225,000 people from multiple countries) showed that a daily target of 2,400 steps reduces your risk of dying prematurely from heart disease or stroke. At 4,000 steps you cut your risk of death from any cause, and every 1,000 steps more reduces any cause of death 1.5%. We must maintain strength for opening food packages, cardboard boxes, etc., as I expect any day to read about an old person found on the floor starved to death next to an unopened package of food. Or, better yet, depicted as a cartoon on the editorial page.
Within 48 days of 91, I've outlived the average many by 17 years, so anything more is frosting on the cake. I don't own or plan to buy a smartphone. If anyone needs me, they can call my landline or write me a letter. Keep moving, folks.
Jerry Johnson
Bozeman
