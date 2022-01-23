In Of Wolves and Men, Barry Lopez (1978), wrote: “Before about 1878, cattlemen were more worried about Indians killing their cattle than they were about wolves. As the land filled up with other ranchers, as water rights became an issue, and as the Indians were removed to reservations, however, the wolf became ‘an object of pathological hatred.’”
Now, the three states surrounding Yellowstone are reenacting the pogrom of the 1850s to around 1900, when buffalo were killed for their hides, antelope for backstops, passenger pigeons for target practice, and Indian ponies (to keep the Indians poor). Five-hundred-million creatures died. Perhaps 2 million wolves; 2 million.
He goes on: “It seems to me that somewhere in our history we should have attempted to answer to ourselves for all this [unrestrained savagery in killing wolves]. (T)he motive for wiping out wolves (as opposed to controlling them) proceeded from misunderstanding, from illusions of what constituted sport, from strident attachment to private property, from ignorance and irrational hatred. But the scope, the casual irresponsibility, and the cruelty of wolf killing is something else. I do not think it comes from some base, atavistic urge… we simply do not understand our place in the universe and have not the courage to admit it.”
Fast forward to 1973: The U.S. Senate passed the Endangered Species Act (ESA) unanimously, and the House passed it by 390-12. Its purpose is to protect and recover imperiled species and the ecosystems upon which they depend. Wolves were listed under the act shortly thereafter, and were restored to Yellowstone National Park and central Idaho in 1995-96.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service must re-list wolves under ESA. The states have demonstrated gross irresponsibility in “managing” wolves.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.