Our parents and probably other Bozeman residents are caught between a rock and a hard place. They can either support CI-121 to lower their taxes and save their homes (but jeopardize the state’s ability to support its infrastructure and people), or not support CI-121 and risk losing their home.
Our parents and many others like them have for decades contributed to the Bozeman community, making it the vibrant town it is today. In 1967 they purchased their home, which was built in 1892, from the Julia Martin estate for $24,000. The 2021 property assessment puts their annual property taxes at $24,749. This is $10,000 more (nearly double) than what they paid last year. Living on a fixed income of a retired school teacher and retired librarian, this tax alone is close to half of their annual income.
They have spent tens of thousands of dollars improving the property and maintaining the home in the period style and character in which it was built. The house is not just the family home but has grown into a community center that our parents share with organizations, families and those who want a special place to gather. They never charge for the use of the house because they see themselves as stewards of the home for the community’s benefit.
Montana’s tax system’s reliance on property taxes is neither equitable nor sustainable. The drastic escalation in property values has pushed some longtime homeowners to a breaking point. CI-121 touts tax relief but may cause more problems than solutions. As community members and native Montanans, we want our elected officials to use their creativity and problem-solving skills to fix the tax code.
