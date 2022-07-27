House Bill 407, now Montana law, is the pre-emptive “’Ban on bans’ bill” ensuring that cities in the state cannot legally ban anything.
Initially inspired by public-carry restrictions, HB 407’s overreach means Montana’s micropolitan areas cannot constrain things like single-use plastics. Why is this important? Our use of plastics, “forever” designer materials, has skyrocketed in the past generation, creating massively deleterious environmental effects. Unaltered, marine plastic waste may outweigh all oceanic fishes by 2050. Yet, 42% of all plastics produced are used for packaging, and local “ban single-use” ordinances are critical mechanisms that define sustainable futures.
Not only do single-use plastics kill marine animals, once reduced to nanoplastics in oceanic gyres, plankton ingest these toxic residues incorporating them into the earthly food chain. Also, nanoplastics are increasingly part of the air we breathe and, without choice, we must all breathe them. One study in the Austrian alps (Materic, 2021), found that 200 billion nanoplastic particles per square meter were deposited in alpine snow each week. Such quantities raise concern since nanoplastics embed deeply in the lungs, are found in the bloodstream, cross the placental boundary, and are components of breastmilk. Nanoplastic residues are suspected of increasing rates of several life-threatening diseases. As endocrine disrupters, nanoplastics place neonates and developing children at particularly high risk.
So why does Montana’s firearms-inspired “ban on bans” doubly misfire in relation to “single-use” laws? The Austrian research notes that 30%+ of the nanoplastics in snow, derive from urban ‘hotspots’. Preventing Montana’s seven “urban” areas from instituting ordinances voted on by local people on disposable plastics means that all Montanans, urban and rural, suffer. Laws judged desirable by voters in Montana’s small urban centers, not infrequently, benefit Montanans from all walks of life. Let’s rid ourselves of governmental overreach. Have your legislator rethink and repeal HB 407.
