I am a retired Montana teacher who taught for 25 years in three different school districts in the state of Montana. In all my experience, I have never observed the elected state superintendent utilize the office for a personal political agenda, until now. The recent anti-mask mandate rallies led by Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen is disturbing, partisan and divisive!

Our current state superintendent is organizing anti-masking rallies and gatherings on her work schedule, with our tax dollars — in a partisan manner. In addition, she is ignoring the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on recommendations for students in school settings. She has also recommended parents keep students at home on the designated day for quantifying school enrollment used to allot funding in those districts with mask mandates.

This is a particularly hard time for teachers, administrators, school boards, and students. School districts have had to make difficult decisions to try and keep all students safe in a learning environment. A state superintendent should be supporting local school district decisions and working together with educators during a pandemic. Students' mental health is also of the utmost importance. Educational leaders need to keep all children safe in school and putting their safety at the forefront of any decisions.

I worked for many of my years in the Bozeman School District, which has always been child-centered — putting students first. Our state superintendent needs to reflect on her job duties and we need to remind her as an elected educational officer she ultimately serves ALL Montana’s students. Our children’s safety and education is at stake — and our state superintendent of public instruction is playing politics with the safety of Montana’s K-12 students.

Joann Watson

Bozeman

Letter Policy

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

