Last November, Montana citizens approved Initiative-190 and Constitutional Initiative-118 which legalizes recreational marijuana for adults over the age of 21. These initiatives also create a new source of revenue that provides funds to protect underfunded state parks and trails, wildlife habitat, and recreational land.
Now with the 2021 Legislature in session, the governor and legislators are attempting to challenge where the funds for I-190 will go. It is vital that these programs receive the funding as allocated in I-190 and that the will of the voters is upheld to ensure that Montana’s outdoor economy continues to provide $2.5 billion annually and jobs for thousands of people. Public lands are such a big part of our community. Supporting the conservation of local state parks and trails, working farms and ranches, and wildlife habitat would mean supporting the revenue created by the passing of I-190 to be directed to those conservation priorities and upholding the will of the voters.
The I-190 revenue dedicated to conservation will provide an impressive return on investment by providing a reliable source of state matching dollars for the significant federal resources set aside to expand public access and grow Montana’s economy. If we want Montana to not only remain green and prosperous but to also grow as an economy, then conservation is key.
Because of this, it is pertinent that we hold our government accountable and encourage them to maintain funding for conservation as intended. How can we expect to move forward if we know our land isn’t getting the treatment and funding it needs? Support conservation by contacting legislators about I-190 revenue.
