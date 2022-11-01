I have been your neighbor for 26 years, a volunteer serving on the Belgrade Planning Board, and a single mom of two grown sons, proud graduates of Belgrade Schools and Montana universities. I've spent most of my life as a lower-wage worker.
I want to be your representative in the Montana Legislature.
Montanans need our government to help its citizens because we have big challenges. We are the lowest in the nation for teacher pay. Our mental health system suffers from being overloaded and undervalued. Worker wages can’t keep up with the cost of housing. Even if we secure housing, parents struggle to find child care for young ones. Women’s right to privacy must be respected because women are full citizens with the right to make their own health care decisions without interference.
Montana can and must do better addressing these shortcomings with bipartisan solutions, respect for differing views, and moderate gains for all. Our state is capable of greatness. Now is the time for our state leadership to elevate the needs of most Montanans. Vote for me on Nov. 8 to make me one of those leaders. You and I deserve better.
Elizabeth Marum
Belgrade
