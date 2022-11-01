Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

I have been your neighbor for 26 years, a volunteer serving on the Belgrade Planning Board, and a single mom of two grown sons, proud graduates of Belgrade Schools and Montana universities. I've spent most of my life as a lower-wage worker.

I want to be your representative in the Montana Legislature.

Montanans need our government to help its citizens because we have big challenges. We are the lowest in the nation for teacher pay. Our mental health system suffers from being overloaded and undervalued. Worker wages can’t keep up with the cost of housing. Even if we secure housing, parents struggle to find child care for young ones. Women’s right to privacy must be respected because women are full citizens with the right to make their own health care decisions without interference.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you