As we welcome spring to the Gallatin Valley, this is a friendly reminder to those who recreate on our state lands to buy your annual State Land Recreational Use License, available from any Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks license agent or through FWP online.
Why get a state lands license? Not only does Montana law require them for recreational use on state lands, but also these licenses help fund our schools and other public institutions. Montana holds state trust lands for the sole purpose of generating revenue for our schools. We earn revenue from sources such as grazing leases, gravel pits and other mining, logging, and also through recreational use permits.
Some but not all state lands are marked with blue signs, and will show up in blue on your maps. For example, if you hike toward Mount Ellis from the trailhead at the south end of Mt. Ellis Road, you are hiking on Montana State School Trust lands and state law requires you to have a recreational use license. At $10 annually, they are a great deal!
Pick one up soon and do your part to support our schools, while letting the state know how important these lands are for generating revenue from recreation. For details: http://dnrc.mt.gov/divisions/trust/recreational-use-of-state-land.
