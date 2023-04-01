We encourage all readers to contact the Public Service Commission (PSC) about NorthWestern Energy’s (NWE) requested rate increase of 25%. The PSC needs to hear from us by April 11. NWE wants to continue forcing Montana ratepayers to front the costs of expensive, dirty electricity produced by Colstrip units 3 and 4 instead of pursuing a sustainable, more reasonable electricity future made possible by the tax credits found in the Inflation Reduction Act and provisions found in HB 467 passed by the Legislature in 2019. The Public Service Commission must stand with Montana ratepayers who want a cleaner, more affordable energy future rather than the burden of an economically and environmentally negligent fossil fuel infrastructure.
Nicholas Fitzmaurice wrote a superb guest editorial “Behind NorthWestern Energy’s Rate Increase” in the March 5 issue of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. His piece has the information you need to understand the misguided nature of NWE’s requested rate increase and to prepare comments for the Public Service Commission.
A column called “Montanans are paying the cost of corporate power” by Monica Tranel, who has experience as a former PSC staff attorney, appeared in the March 28 edition of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Tranel’s piece explains how NWE’s rate increases affect everyone and notes that, while we suffer under the high cost of NorthWestern Energy’s “outdated, inefficient, polluting power sources” (simply because it’s more profitable for the utility), one of our neighbors, South Dakota, is on its way to energy independence.
Please check out both pieces and write to the PSC today. The commissioners need to hear from you. If they don’t, they will misinterpret your silence and vote with the corporate interests. Thank you for standing up for present and future Montana ratepayers!
Kiki Rydell and Bob Rydell
Bozeman
