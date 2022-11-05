I write to urge residents of Montana House District 62 to reelect Ed Stafman. In his first term Ed has worked on affordable housing, child care, access to health care, advocacy for public lands, and voting rights.
He served on the Judiciary Committee, where complex legal issues are addressed, and the Health and Human Services committee, dealing with policies and services that directly affect most Montanans and represent a large portion of the state budget.
His stands on these issues are productive for all of us. But there’s an even more important reason to vote for him: he is a kind and decent person who actively works across the aisle. This has not gone unnoticed: He was the only freshman elected by bipartisan vote to chair a major interim committee—on Children, Families, Health & Human Service, which is addressing, among other issues, mental health care.
Most importantly, he seeks out the better angels of those who disagree with him. I’ve heard him describe a policy opponent as a “wonderful person.” Our Legislature needs that largeness of heart as much as we need his willingness to work hard for all of us.
Peg Wherry
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.