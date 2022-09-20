Ed Stafman, our representative for Montana’s House District 62 is running for reelection. Ed came to Bozeman many years ago to serve as Rabbi for Congregation Beth Shalom, his first post as Rabbi after having worked for 25 years as a civil rights attorney.
Ed has served as a hospital and hospice chaplain and volunteered with Family Promise, the Fork & Spoon Café, the Food Bank, and Eagle Mount, as well as being a supporter of many local conservation, justice, and music and arts organizations. He has also been a member/panelist for the Gallatin Valley Interfaith Association whose mission is to build “collegial support for different faith traditions.”
With Ed’s extensive involvement in the community, he holds a deep understanding of the issues and the needs facing our community and in which areas the Montana Legislature can help. As a legislator, he has worked to sow unity at a time when there has been a lot of divisiveness, as demonstrated by his bipartisan election to the chair the Committee on Children, Families, Health and Human Resources.
I will be voting to reelect Ed Stafman to bring his community perspective and solutions-oriented approach to the legislature.
Katharine Cassidy
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.