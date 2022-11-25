With snow on the ground, Halloween behind us, and Thanksgiving quickly approaching, we naturally turn our thoughts toward what we are grateful for. It’s a long list for those of us lucky enough to live in southwest Montana. This year we want to add election workers and judges to that long list.
Conducting free and fair elections is no small feat: the logistics and organization necessary to make sure workers are hired and trained, ballots are correct and mailed in time to reach voters and be returned before Election Day, polling places are secure and properly staffed, and every vote is counted goes unnoticed by those of us who simply drop our ballots off. This group of employees and volunteers works diligently, often for long hours, to ensure our election results are secure, accurate, timely, and transparent.
To our Gallatin County elections staff, our clerk and recorder, and all of the community volunteers and other county employees who chipped in to make this 2022 general election a success — thank you! Your work is patriotic and the essential foundation to our American democracy.
Joe Skinner, Zach Brown, Scott MacFarlane
Gallatin County commissioners
