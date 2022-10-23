This year’s National Red Ribbon Week theme is Celebrate Life. Live Drug Free. The theme is a reminder that everyday Americans across the country make significant daily contributions to their communities by being the best they can be because they live Drug-Free.
Red Ribbon Week takes place each year from Oct. 23 through 31.
The National Family Partnership started Red Ribbon Week after the death of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena who was kidnapped and murdered by the drug traffickers he was investigating in Mexico.
His family knew that being a special agent could be very dangerous. His mother even tried to talk him out of it. But Kiki told her no. He said, "Even if I'm only one person, I can make a difference."
Shortly after Kiki’s death, U.S. Congressman Duncan Hunter; his wife Lynne Hunter; Calexico High School classmate, Henry Lozano; and Calexico city councilman and educator David Dillon launched the Calexico High School Kiki Camarena Club in Kiki’s hometown of Calexico, California. On April 20, 1985, over one hundred Kiki Camarena Club members pledged to lead drug free lives.
In 1988, the National Family Partnership championed the first national Red Ribbon Week campaign with Honorary Chairman President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan. That same year, congress officially established Red Ribbon Week.
Today, the Red Ribbon serves as a catalyst to mobilize communities to educate youth and encourage participation in drug prevention activities at a time when brightly colored fentanyl pills and powder are being used to target young Americans.
Parents and youth can take the National Red Ribbon Campaign Pledge (redribbon.org/pledge) to spread the word to family and friends about the importance of being healthy and safe from substance abuse.
Rick Gale
Bozeman
