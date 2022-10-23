Let the news come to you

This year’s National Red Ribbon Week theme is Celebrate Life. Live Drug Free. The theme is a reminder that everyday Americans across the country make significant daily contributions to their communities by being the best they can be because they live Drug-Free.

Red Ribbon Week takes place each year from Oct. 23 through 31.

The National Family Partnership started Red Ribbon Week after the death of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena who was kidnapped and murdered by the drug traffickers he was investigating in Mexico.

