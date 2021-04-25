American sports should be for entertainment not politics or role modeling, yet they have become radicalized highlighted by the National Anthem kneeling commenced by a former NFL quarterback and the recent boycotting of a state for political reasons.
Charles Barkley (professional basketball legend) in 1993 declared that he was not a role model but parents should be. Unfortunately, the influence of traditional authority figures such as parents and teachers has diminished, and the power of celebrities and athletes has escalated.
Today’s modern sports too often cause racial divisions and the destabilizing of our country by promoting victimization and left-wing radicalism. This action divides our already divided nation rather than providing the unifying and healing force professed by Nelson Mandela (South African statesman).
Nelson Mandela embraced athletic competitions to bridge racial divides and discrimination. Former President Barack Obama highlighted the idea that folks of different shades and backgrounds playing as one team tells us something about what America is and what America can be.
The aforementioned is what sports can and should be, but is now instead used to promote divisive politics, causing its role in cultivating racial unity to be overshadowed.
“We the People” must not tolerate our sports being politicized or used for other than entertainment, thus helping to return them to a force for unity and colorblind meritocracy.