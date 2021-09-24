Letter to the editor: Sports at both high schools deserve equal coverage Vicki Young Sep 24, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Since football season has begun I've seen a disturbing trend. The first time I noticed was a couple weeks ago. The local Friday night news, KBZK, mentioned the Bozeman Hawks football game. They even had some footage of the game. They lost. No mention of the Gallatin Raptors.The next morning I looked in the Bozeman Chronicle and the same, no mention of the Raptors but the Hawks were the top story on the sports page with their loss. So I googled the Raptors. I thought maybe they didn't have a game. Oh yes they did, and they were 2-0 and they had won by a wide margin. I thought wow, there are now two high schools in this town but you sure wouldn't know it by our two main news coverages. Now this week. Last night in the news they had nothing about the Raptors again but footage from the Hawks. Then today's paper, the same. So again I googled. They played on Thursday and I admit I didn't watch until the sports on KBZK , Thursday night. So I looked back to the sports section in Friday's Chronicle. Nothing.Now I have no special interest in either school but I think this is just wrong. This is the sort of thing people were worried about in the planning for a new high school. They wanted things to be equal. I think Gallatin High should formally complain to KBZK and the Chronicle. They should get equal coverage. It's sad for the kids. Vicki YoungBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Sport Publishing Journalism Football Bozeman Hawks High School Kbzk Gallatin Raptors Game Coverage Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Shame on Rosendale for opposing resettling refugees Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: We can still join together for the collective good Posted: 12 a.m. Dokken Paid Notice for Friday, September 24, 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. After a weird first quarter, Bozeman steadily pulls away from Billings Skyview Posted: 11:31 p.m. Prep roundup: Bozeman boys soccer tops Billings Senior; Gallatin girls tie Billings West Posted: 11:12 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Was the city of Bozeman right to delay its return to in-person meetings? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back