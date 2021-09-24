Support Local Journalism


Since football season has begun I've seen a disturbing trend. The first time I noticed was a couple weeks ago. The local Friday night news, KBZK, mentioned the Bozeman Hawks football game. They even had some footage of the game. They lost. No mention of the Gallatin Raptors.

The next morning I looked in the Bozeman Chronicle and the same, no mention of the Raptors but the Hawks were the top story on the sports page with their loss. So I googled the Raptors. I thought maybe they didn't have a game. Oh yes they did, and they were 2-0 and they had won by a wide margin. I thought wow, there are now two high schools in this town but you sure wouldn't know it by our two main news coverages.

Now this week. Last night in the news they had nothing about the Raptors again but footage from the Hawks. Then today's paper, the same. So again I googled. They played on Thursday and I admit I didn't watch until the sports on KBZK , Thursday night. So I looked back to the sports section in Friday's Chronicle. Nothing.

Now I have no special interest in either school but I think this is just wrong. This is the sort of thing people were worried about in the planning for a new high school. They wanted things to be equal. I think Gallatin High should formally complain to KBZK and the Chronicle. They should get equal coverage. It's sad for the kids.

Vicki Young

Bozeman

