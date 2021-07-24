Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


I wonder what would happen if the hospitals and insurance companies were to say, “You had a chance to get vaccinated, but you didn’t. Now you live with the consequences. We will not cover/treat you for COVID unless you have been vaccinated.” Of course, that would never happen, but it’s something to think about.

Decisions/voting have consequences. What is happening now with the spike of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients being hospitalized is tragic and unnecessary not to mention a waste of good health and money for something that we are so fortunate to be able to be vaccinated against. What a sad state of affairs.

Rachel Rockafellow

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe