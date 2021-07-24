Letter to the editor: Spike in COVID-19 cases is tragic, unnecessary Rachel Rockafellow Jul 24, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I wonder what would happen if the hospitals and insurance companies were to say, “You had a chance to get vaccinated, but you didn’t. Now you live with the consequences. We will not cover/treat you for COVID unless you have been vaccinated.” Of course, that would never happen, but it’s something to think about. Decisions/voting have consequences. What is happening now with the spike of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients being hospitalized is tragic and unnecessary not to mention a waste of good health and money for something that we are so fortunate to be able to be vaccinated against. What a sad state of affairs. Rachel RockafellowBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Covid-19 Voting Medicine Patient Insurance Company Decision State Of Affairs Waste Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: 'Wokeness' on the editorial page misses the mark Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: In caring for lawns, respect our shared resources Posted: 12 a.m. COVID-19 cases trending up in Gallatin County Posted: July 23, 2021 Letter to the editor: Speak up to stop extreme wolf-killing measures Posted: July 23, 2021 Letter to the editor: Support carbon pricing to fight climate change Posted: July 23, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the city's decision to limit water use? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back