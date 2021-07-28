Letter to the editor: Speed limits on city streets often defy logic Stephen Geiger Jul 28, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This is just an observation. It appears that speed limits on city streets often follow no logic. For example, the speed limit on 19th north of Durston is 40 mph while the speed limit on Oak between 19th and 7th is 45 mph. Why not match the 45 mph for 19th?The speed limit on 19th from Main going south is 35mph, north of Durston it is 40 mph and from Main to Durston it is 25 mph. I rarely see anyone on the section between Main and Durston driving 25 mph. Why not raise it to match the 35 mph that we see south of Main? People tend to drive at a speed that seems comfortable, and safe. This was the case several years ago when the speed limit on Kagy from 11th to 19th was 25 mph. Most people did not drive 25 mph there and the city finally raised it to 35 mph. I think it is time to do the same for the section of 19th between Main and Durston. Just my thoughts. Stephen GeigerBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Speed Limit Durston Street Highway Main North South Logic Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Address water issues before approving development Posted: 12 a.m. Scooters, an old horse and suspicious fiestaware: Police Reports for Monday, July 26 Posted: 4:45 p.m. Fatal crash reported on I-90 near 19th Avenue interchange Posted: July 27, 2021 Letter to the editor: Condescending editorial ignored major points about CRT Posted: July 27, 2021 Letter to the editor: Bill would help farmers, ranchers with climate change Posted: July 27, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the city's decision to limit water use? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back