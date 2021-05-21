Growing up as a Jewish guy, I played ball in the Bronx with Black guys and others of all faiths and colors — becoming friends with them, and doing the same years later in Texas. I joined the army with Bronx friends whose dads were all cops, and who, like me, played with Black kids as well as white. They joined their dads when their service ended. It’s hard to imagine any of them becoming a bad cop.
My best friend during three years of politics in Texas was Mickey Leland, a young, brilliant Black guy, revered in Black communities. He took me to friends’ homes where we discussed racism and voting, saw, invariably, pictures on their wall of Jesus and MLK. While there, I went to an all-Black law school for two years (unfinished) gaining more Black community friendships.
What did that teach me about today’s difficulties throughout our nation?
Aware of the fears shown for so long, it’s still my opinion that we should understand that not all cops are bad, not all cops think Black folks to be inferior, and not all cops, certainly here in Bozeman, should be thought of as against our Black brethren.
Are we to show anger at bad cops? Absolutely. Should communities know that speaking angrily to and about bad cops is the right thing to do? Absolutely!
Associated Press: “Holding out hope that the Chauvin verdict might be a crucial juncture in the national conversation about race, policing and the use of force.”
With others, we mourn George Floyd, thinking of his family’s distress. Joining "Black Lives Matter" (I’m a member) we read “The day we truly achieve justice is the day that no innocent Black person is taken from us at the hands of Police.”