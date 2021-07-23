Support Local Journalism


I'm pro-hunting, but I'm anti-slaughter. Montana's Fish and Wildlife Commissioners (governor-appointed) will soon vote on 2021 wolf hunting and trapping regulations. A majority of the commissioners support recently passed legislation intended to allow as many wolves as possible to be killed. Proposed extreme measures include allowing a hunter to kill 10 wolves (an entire family) on one purchased license and allowing baiting, night hunting, and snaring. What happened to fair chase and ethical hunting?

Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff (the wildlife professionals) have proposed options that address the legislation while taking a more sustainable and ethical approach. This includes allowing snaring, but only on private land. They suggest taking a scientific, fact-based approach by considering regional wolf numbers to set expanded hunting dates and determine how many wolves can be hunted and trapped in different parts of the state while also considering Lynx Protection Zones.

The commission will likely vote to approve multiple extreme measures unless enough people speak up. Public comment is accepted by the commission until Monday, July 26 at 5 p.m.

Susan Bilo

Bozeman

Letter Policy

