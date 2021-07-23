Letter to the editor: Speak up to stop extreme wolf-killing measures Susan Bilo Jul 23, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I'm pro-hunting, but I'm anti-slaughter. Montana's Fish and Wildlife Commissioners (governor-appointed) will soon vote on 2021 wolf hunting and trapping regulations. A majority of the commissioners support recently passed legislation intended to allow as many wolves as possible to be killed. Proposed extreme measures include allowing a hunter to kill 10 wolves (an entire family) on one purchased license and allowing baiting, night hunting, and snaring. What happened to fair chase and ethical hunting?Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff (the wildlife professionals) have proposed options that address the legislation while taking a more sustainable and ethical approach. This includes allowing snaring, but only on private land. They suggest taking a scientific, fact-based approach by considering regional wolf numbers to set expanded hunting dates and determine how many wolves can be hunted and trapped in different parts of the state while also considering Lynx Protection Zones. The commission will likely vote to approve multiple extreme measures unless enough people speak up. Public comment is accepted by the commission until Monday, July 26 at 5 p.m. Susan BiloBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hunting Commissioner Politics Fish Wolf Wildlife Park Regulation Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Support carbon pricing to fight climate change Posted: 12 a.m. Editorial: Open space efforts benefit all of us Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Delta variant on the rise, pandemic far from over Posted: July 22, 2021 Letter to the editor: Pandemic still isn't over, please get the vaccine Posted: July 22, 2021 Bozeman commissioners reject controversial development Posted: July 21, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the city's decision to limit water use? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back