Last year the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commissioners unleashed a deadly storm against the wolves of Yellowstone National Park. The wolves in YNP, particularly in the northern region are accustomed to having people within a few hundred yards watching them.They have been conditioned to being tolerant of humans at that distance. Unfortunately that distance is within range of a rifleman.
The Wildlife Commissioners authorized a lethal combination of new laws and regulations that did significant damage to the YNP wolves. The first element is a group of "hunters" without any ethical fair chase standards when pursuing wolves. The commissioners gave this group an extraordinary number of killing tools to lure their prey over the invisible boundary in to Montana. These include electronic calling devices, use of bait, spotlighting, and an increased bag limit of 10 wolves per license holder. In September 2021 YNP wolf biologists reported that the first wolves killed during the first week of the Montana wolf-hunting season were two female puppies and one female yearling of the Junction Butte pack. It is entirely possible that one shooter killed all of these pups while they stood still without any flight response. The fourth element of this perfect killing storm is the allowance of reimbursement for each wolf killed. Paying people to kill YNP wildlife is an extremely dangerous precedent.
Our commissioners are responsible for this carnage, and they can resolve it. This summer the commission will decide the fate of YNP wolves for the next hunting and trapping season. The solution is simple, just reinstate the prior quotas of one, for Wolf Management Units 313 and 316. Please speak up for Yellowstone wolves during the final FWP meeting on August 25, or write comments during the open comment period starting June 23. We are better than this Montana.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.