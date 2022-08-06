On June 30, Gallatin County Commissioners listed a $500,000 award to Connections Health Solutions on their agenda. It was pulled. On July 12, the agenda listed “Public hearing and decision to give staff direction to release an RFP to support a crisis stabilization unit and mobile crisis service.” In public comment a majority of parents, physicians, nurses, and neuroscientists spoke against the county funding another crisis center that would divert the mentally ill in crisis away from the hospital. Bozeman Health (BH) had announced last year it would finally provide neuropsychiatric care for patients and advocates see a “bait and switch” scheme playing out in the proposal to divert patients away from the hospital to 19th for “psychiatric crisis care” at county expense.
Connections Dr. Carson, a psychiatrist and MBA, was emphatic on a May zoom call that Gallatin County’s crisis stabilization center (Hope House established in 2010) had been disastrously and dangerously inadequate.
Connections’ staff in publications promote a “no wrong door” and a “seamless continuum” between higher and lower levels of care as the ideal for patients.
So it was disheartening to hear Dr. Carson dismiss our concerns about diverting inpatient psychiatric crisis care 3 miles from the hospital.
Dr. Carson said, “It doesn’t matter to me...It’s better than what you have now, which is nothing.” We as a community deserve 'better than nothing’.
Dr. Carson said Connections has no experience in a county without an inpatient psychiatric unit, but wants this opportunity to develop a business model for rural America.
We deserve better than to be guinea pigs for private-enterprise.
There is a better solution.
BozemanHealth’s non-profit tax-exempt status estimated at $6 million is required in return to respond to identified community critical needs. Bozeman Health needs to care for all patients equally.
