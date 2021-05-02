In a recent letter to the editor (April 15) Dan Lourie stated, “the border chaos as left by Trump, is itself a crisis and most likely a long future catastrophe.” Mr. Lourie is blaming the current disaster on America’s southern border on former President Trump. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Trump had the southern border largely under control. The remain in Mexico policy was working well and the miles of border wall constructed were effective deterrents to illegal immigration. Additionally, the diplomatic efforts with Central American states were effective in stemming the flow of immigrants. The Trump Administration made deals with the Mexican Government that were preventing the massive caravans of illegals from reaching our southern border.
President Biden stopped construction of the southern border wall on day one of his administration (even though the wall construction for this fiscal year had already been paid for). Biden sent out strong signals that he would open the southern border, would not send back illegal immigrants, and would give free health care to illegal immigrants. The results are obvious to all that can see, total and complete chaos. Massive overcrowding of immigrant housing, unaccompanied children, no COVID testing being done, massive drug influx and sex trafficking. The numbers are staggering.
Many pundits say that the numbers could exceed the populations of Montana and Wyoming by the end of the year. I agree with Dan about one thing: The border is “most likely a long future catastrophe” but it is due directly to Biden’s actions and his administration's inaction.