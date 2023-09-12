In his September 1st Chronicle opinion piece, Steve Kelly lambastes the National Park Service for its plan to chemically remove nonnative rainbow trout from Glacier Park’s Gunsight Lake, the headwater of the St. Mary River system. Collectively, that system provides the only aquatic habitats east of the United States’ Continental Divide for bull trout, a native, notably coldwater fish species listed as threatened under the our Endangered Species Act.
I have co-led ongoing research on these particular bull trout over the past 26 years. Our extensive study results plainly show that adverse climate-change effects, specifically, altered seasonal stream flows and attendant increases in stream temperatures, have reduced all of the St Mary drainage’s bull trout populations. Moreover, additional population reductions will undoubtedly occur because further climate change is inevitable (Google “Hansen climate change in the pipeline” for the current assessment).
Consequently, headwaters that provide cold-water habitats will become increasingly essential to bull trout persistence in the St Mary drainage and elsewhere across the species’ range. All responsible management agencies should therefore consider bull trout introductions into headwater locations and especially in national parks, wilderness, and other highly protected areas within the species’ geographic range. Because an optimal climate refuge for bull trout would lack nonnative fishes that are potential competitors or predators, like rainbow and brook trout, those fishes should be eradicated before bull trout are stocked.
If we are to continue to have native bull trout in the St Mary River system a century from now, we need to support conservation efforts like those proposed by the National Park Service for Glacier’s Gunsight Lake.
Lynn R. Kaeding
Bozeman
