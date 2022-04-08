I read in Saturday's Chronicle the story about volunteer crossing guards at Hawthorne school. This was increased because a crossing guard was hit by a car a few weeks ago. This is very disturbing but not surprising. I'm astounded by how people drive. I was picking my grandson up at Emily Dickinson a couple weeks ago. I was early so I just sat in my car for awhile. I was parked on 25th, in a posted 15mph school zone. While sitting there I saw a minimum of 4 cars go flying by. They might have been going faster than 25! It was very disturbing to me. 30 minutes prior I had turned off of North 7th into Baxter and was immediately passed in the left turn lane for the other direction. This car had been on my tail for quite a ways on North 7th. They couldn't pass me because there was a car beside me and we were both going the speed limit.
This is the issue. People don't seem to want to go the speed limit. We need more enforcement of speed limits. These aggressive drivers are scary. I've requested increased patrol a few times in the area where I live. I'm repeatedly told that it may not happen because law enforcement is spread too thin.
With more and more people moving here, and not thinking the speed limits are for them, something needs to be done. Either not approving every development or provide more money for more law enforcement. What will have to happen for local powers to do something? Will some child die? It is very scary to me.
