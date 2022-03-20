Bison in Yellowstone. Why all the never-ending debate? It seems like a “no-brainer” to me, and yet year-after-year, there are heart-bleeding cries to protect and extend their range. And then the counter augment is that they spread brucellosis and are a threat to Montana’s cattle industry. The truth lies somewhere in between.
Bison can’t be managed like other wildlife. They can’t jump fences, and when they overpopulate their range, they walk down the highway or bulldoze through fences to find greener pastures. Their numbers have to be managed within the park, and when they migrate outside the park, they need corridors away from traffic with big, sturdy fences, to keep them (and us) safe.
I think it is noble to re-populate bison on large land holdings such as Native American reservations and marginal cattle ranches across the west. Even healthy ranches have switched to Bison for ecosystem enhancement and consumer health-related reason. Though as a business enterprise, cattle ranching is still more profitable, or perhaps easier to manage, than bison.
So why all the “smokescreen” of portended worry about bison spreading brucellosis in the state? The science is clear, that elk are the animals to worry about. But elk can jump fences and they stay off highways for the most part. It has to do with private property rights (bison destroy fences) and the cozy federal and state land leases that cattle ranchers currently enjoy. The main “public lands” ecosystem for bison, are already occupied with cattle. What is the solution? Manage bison numbers within the park, and if “we the people” desire more bison on the landscape, then phase-out cattle grazing on some public lands. A few fences will have to be mended (and strengthened), but let’s be clear-eyed about the real issues and address them head on.
