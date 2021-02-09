Three cheers to Sens. Pat Flowers and Butch Gillespie for shepherding Senate Bill 180, the “Soil Health Subcommittee Bill,” at the state Legislature. This bill would create a 15-member task force to make recommendations on the role of a state soil health program aimed at increasing farmer and rancher profitability, building resilient farms and food systems, and protecting our state’s water resources. It’s a smart (bipartisan!) bill with the kind of long-term mindset that will benefit our grandkids.
But it’s not just farmers and ranchers who should care about the life under their feet. More and more of our valley is transitioning from farmland to home developments, most of which come with freshly-laid lawns. I’ve consulted on many of these lawns over the past few years with Organic Lawn LLC. They may look pristine on the surface, but their roots are stunted and the microbial life in the soil is suffering from unsustainable management practices.
These mismanaged lawns are drains on our limited water supply via poor infiltration, low water holding capacity, increased compaction, and limited natural nutrient cycling potential. They require multiple applications of chemicals every year to keep up appearances. It’s a high price to pay for private putting greens.
It’s time all of us start to manage our little plots of lawn like they’re tiny regenerative ranches — create an environment that promotes nutrient cycling, healthy soil life, more soil organic matter, and deep, strong roots that retain water and can compete with weeds without so many chemical inputs.
We can all put our money where our mouths are by urging our state representatives to pass this bill, buying food from producers using soil health best practices, and stewarding our own land as best we can, no matter the acreage.
