Recently, the Chronicle allowed a local attorney to publicize his complaint with the Montana Human Rights Bureau, alleging that the city ordinance requiring residents clear snow and ice from their sidewalks somehow violates his rights.
Despite owning a home worth almost a million dollars (not to mention two rental duplexes which are each likely worth an equal amount), the attorney said every contractor he contacted about clearing the snow “offered untenable terms.” The phrase begs the question: what are “tenable terms” for someone who owns three million dollar properties in Bozeman? Are there no kids on the north side of Bozeman willing to shovel snow? How about offering one of the tenants a discount on the rent in exchange for taking care of the sidewalk?
What’s the next waste of state resources for this millionaire? Refuse to pay property taxes — the bulk of which go to fund the school district — because he doesn’t have children in school? If one of his tenants slips and falls on his icy sidewalks, would he demand the state pick up the medical bills? Should the city parks department be gearing up to cut his lawns this summer?
It’s hard to decide which is the most egregious: 1) A millionaire property owner complaining about an ordinance which has been on the books - and we’ve all had to comply with — for decades; 2) the waste of state resources to deal with his complaint; or 3) the Chronicle being willing to give him a front page story to air his frivolous claim.
Katie Sylvis
Bozeman
