Watching the world spin out of control on the news can be overwhelming. To add to the mounting list of crises, we now have Putin invading Europe and threatening to weaponize food supply chains. While Facebook posts, charitable donations and prayers for Ukraine all help, there are some creative steps we can take to hit Putin where it counts, his pocketbook.
Russia manufactures two thirds of the world’s supply of ammonium nitrate, a key ingredient in chemical nitrogen. The average Bozeman homeowner uses more of this key Russian export than they might realize. It is in chemical lawn fertilizers and chronically over applied in conventional agriculture. Aside from being bad for the soil, rivers, and streams, it’s not necessary for happy outdoor spaces or healthy food.
Call your chemical lawn care company and cancel your 2022 program. Ask your local grocer, restaurant, and farmer how they grow your food. Do they use regenerative practices? Or are they dependent on conventional nitrogen?
These are two simple steps to take today and everyday moving forward. Building a peaceful, healthy, and happy world starts with our day-to-day purchases. A better life through chemicals was always a false pretense and the world can better feed itself through regenerative agriculture. Our individual actions are in our control and also a smart response to the challenges we currently face.
