Letter to the editor: Simple actions for the public good a tiny sacrifice Fred Cornelious Dec 3, 2021 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save December 7, 1941, 80 years ago, a day that will live in infamy.After the Pearl Harbor attack, America "went all-out to win."We couldn’t do it today. The public cooperated and sacrificed for the greater good of the nation and world. When asked to do that nowadays, they refuse. It violates their liberties.Our parents and grandparents utilized ration coupons to buy groceries. A sticker on every vehicle determined the amount of gasoline that could be purchased. Nowadays, Senator More-jobs-less-government would call this overregulation and interference with the free market. It couldn’t be done.Mr. Wannabe Congressman-governor-senator, masquerading as state attorney general, would file suits against nighttime blackouts.Others would raise cane at the school board, insisting that teachers not mention the Third Reich, racism, or antisemitism, as it might make some children, whose parents are racist and anti-semitic, feel bad.Scrap metal and rubber drives would be for namby pamby environmentalists. Real men don’t recycle. Buy a war bond? No way. They’re not giving Uncle Sam a dime.Four-hundred-thousand Americans were lost in World War II. Imagine the reaction of their parents, had they been told that much of this could be prevented if everyone would just get a shot in the arm and wear a little mask. They would have done it in a minute.Soon twice that number, eight hundred thousand, will have died from the virus, and half the country won’t cooperate.That’s just how Vladimir wants it.That’s why he took sides in the 2016 election.As we honor the remaining heroes from WWII, how about emulating the everyday sacrifices made by civilians on the home front?Simple actions for the public good are a tiny sacrifice compared to 80 years ago.Remember Pearl Harbor. Get vaccinated. Wear your mask. Fred Cornelious Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Parents Grandparents Coupon Economics Commerce World War Ii Ration Third Reich Wannabe Congressman-governor-senator Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Government hinders prosperity to increase its power Posted: 20 minutes ago. Family portraits offered by Montana State University photography class Posted: 5:45 p.m. Construction begins on hotel next to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport Posted: 5 p.m. Letter to the editor: Developer shouldn't ignore the power of high water Posted: Dec. 2, 2021 Letter to the editor: Don't fly drones into your neighbor's airspace Posted: Dec. 2, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Did you travel for Thanksgiving? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back