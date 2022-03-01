It is said that “silence is golden”; but silence is also “deafening." It also means consent. So I am waiting for Daines and Rosendale to condemn (perhaps done, but needing to be reiterated) the insurrectionists that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 in an attempt to disrupt the counting of electoral votes and—in a coup—proclaim Trump President over Biden. And of course I am waiting for them to condemn Trump for his role in egging the rioters on. I am also waiting for them to condemn the Republican National Committee who just recently said of the attack that it was “legitimate political discourse.”
Nothing can be farther than the truth, as anyone could see that the attack was violent. It has been played multiple times on television. The animosity toward Pence (hang Mike Pence) who fulfilled his Constitutional role as counter of the ballots — was equally stirred up by Trump. He declared himself the winner (e.g., the election was “rigged”) with all the evidence to the contrary. But Daines and Rosendale refuse to jump off the Trump bandwagon, afraid — apparently -- to rile up Trump's base and his hold on the Republican party.
I'm also waiting for Daines and Rosendale to break their conspiracy of silence regarding the two voting rights bills in Congress. What is less American than not taking a stand against the right of every American's vote to be counted? Have they raised their voices against the gerrymandering of congressional districts to favor Republicans and disenfranchise millions of minority voters?
Daines calls Democrats' bills — the American Rescue Plan; Child Tax Credit; Infrastructure Bills, etc. -- ”reckless spending”; Rosendale calls them a “Boondoggle.” But how much of this spending comes back to Montana? I bet more than Montanans pay in taxes. Haven't Montanans had enough of Daines' and Rosendale's pandering?
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.