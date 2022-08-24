Let the news come to you

I plan to attend the Montana Fish and Wildlife commission hearing regarding the upcoming wolf hunting proposals. I am disheartened to see how much contempt drives decision-making around wolves. These measures to reduce populations to the bare minimum—or worse, eradicate them—are driven by minority special interests and do not reflect the science and the majority of Montanans.

I believe being "pro-wolf" does not need to be a polarized perspective. We know many locals who are skilled hunters as well as local ranchers who respect wolves and their role in maintaining a healthy ecosystem. I also understand that conflicts can arise when sharing the landscape with any predator. However, these conflicts have been blown out of proportion and do not reflect the truth. For example, Montana livestock depredation for 2021 was 64 cattle out of around 2.6 million. These livestock producers were reimbursed for their loss with a multiplier of 3 times the value.

I sincerely hope that commissioner KC Walsh, owner of Simms Fishing Products, will stand up to the overwhelming pressure among the commission and governing body surrounding this issue.

Mariah Palmer

Bozeman

