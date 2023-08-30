Short-term rentals (STR's) were the main topic at the Bozeman City Commissioners' August 8th work meeting. The City focused on new regulations while Tenants United focused on banning Types 2 and 3.
- Approximately 568 short-term rentals represent 2.5% of 22,500 housing units in Bozeman. 263 are active registered and licensed rentals, and an estimated 305 are not registered but listed on Airbnb and other hosting platforms.
- STR's are classified in 3 types. Type 1 are rooms in owner-occupied homes. Type 2 are primary residences of owners who are not present while the unit is rented. Type 3 are not owner-occupied residences. Tenants United believe that the 4,900 new housing units planned will not happen in a timely manner.
- Hotels provide 2,447 bedrooms and STR's provide 1,852 bedrooms, an average of 3 bedrooms per residence.
New construction is booming. There are better ways to handle the situation than closing down STR's.
- Step 1: All owners should register their STR's with the City.
- Step 2: Fine the unlicensed owners and use the fines to provide needed low-income housing.
- Step 3: Developers should include some low-income housing as a requirement of the development plan of approval.
Banning all STR's seems like a short-term solution that will hurt tourism and families and friends who gather to celebrate occasions such as graduation, holidays, reunions, etc. STR's bring substantial revenue to the city with shopping, dining, concerts, sports, and recreation.
We own one type 3 STR, worked hard and saved to buy it years ago. Ours is a business that provides jobs for property management, house cleaners, lawn maintenance and other expenses. No one has the right to close a legal business because they want the property.
Anita Hogan
Bozeman
