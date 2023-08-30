Let the news come to you

Short-term rentals (STR's) were the main topic at the Bozeman City Commissioners' August 8th work meeting. The City focused on new regulations while Tenants United focused on banning Types 2 and 3.

- Approximately 568 short-term rentals represent 2.5% of 22,500 housing units in Bozeman. 263 are active registered and licensed rentals, and an estimated 305 are not registered but listed on Airbnb and other hosting platforms.

- STR's are classified in 3 types. Type 1 are rooms in owner-occupied homes. Type 2 are primary residences of owners who are not present while the unit is rented. Type 3 are not owner-occupied residences. Tenants United believe that the 4,900 new housing units planned will not happen in a timely manner.

