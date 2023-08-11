Let the news come to you

I am a member of Bozeman Tenants United with a story that illustrates the urgent need to create more affordable housing in Bozeman.

Last summer, I returned to Montana from New Zealand. I’d been separated from my teenage daughter for over two years due to the pandemic and wanted to spend some quality time with her in Livingston. We had no idea it would be so hard to find somewhere to live and jobs that would enable us to meet the high cost of rent, even in Livingston. We were lucky that our Airbnb owner allowed us to stay on for a reduced rate until the end of the school year.

We decided to relocate to Bozeman. We’re grateful to live in a community more accepting and diverse than Livingston. However, despite now earning a “living wage,” we pay more than half our income for rent and utilities. We don’t qualify for low-income housing because we are slightly over the median income.

