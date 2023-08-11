I am a member of Bozeman Tenants United with a story that illustrates the urgent need to create more affordable housing in Bozeman.
Last summer, I returned to Montana from New Zealand. I’d been separated from my teenage daughter for over two years due to the pandemic and wanted to spend some quality time with her in Livingston. We had no idea it would be so hard to find somewhere to live and jobs that would enable us to meet the high cost of rent, even in Livingston. We were lucky that our Airbnb owner allowed us to stay on for a reduced rate until the end of the school year.
We decided to relocate to Bozeman. We’re grateful to live in a community more accepting and diverse than Livingston. However, despite now earning a “living wage,” we pay more than half our income for rent and utilities. We don’t qualify for low-income housing because we are slightly over the median income.
We are one crisis away from homelessness. If living costs are a struggle for people like us, how is it possible for the 50% of Bozeman families making under the median income to afford rent? Thousands of Bozeman residents face even more insecurity due to low income, disability, or fear of eviction when homes are sold or turned into short-term rentals.
Unfortunately, short-term rentals are making it impossible for regular people — including those whose families have been here for generations — to live and work in Bozeman. Banning these would make hundreds of homes available at an affordable cost.
In Bozeman Tenants United, we are fighting for this ban so that average residents can afford to remain in a place they love and call home.
Bex Canner
Bozeman
