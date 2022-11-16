Regarding "'Lost art’: Southwest Montana ranchers hold on to sheep grazing tradition": While this is a nice, well presented feature about a Montana based family owned business, one item is left out. They benefit from the huge subsidy that any rancher receives when grazing cattle or sheep on public lands. The AUM (Animal Unit Month) Fee they pay hasn't even remotely kept up with inflation and because of that the program is a money loser to the government, meaning the rest of us. The AUM rate was pegged in 1966 at $1.23 and for 2021 it was $1.35. In 55 years it has only risen by 10%. It has been slightly higher in some years, but overall this represents a paltry 10% increase over the last 55 years. Show me any product or service that has only increased in value by 10% over that same time period? It's no different than my business leasing office space in a government owned building using the same terms and substantially below market rates set in 1966.
I also lived in the mountains in Idaho before moving to Bozeman and I've seen the impacts of the sheep pulling their forage out by the roots, including wildflowers, and it isn't minimal. I don't mean to pick on the Helle Family as they are just using the system that is in place. However this is to point out a broader problem with how our government's policies support/subsidize particular public land based businesses including mining/extractive industries.
Todd Harps
Bozeman
