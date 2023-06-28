Mitch McConnell is touting out of state millionaire Tim Sheehy as the ideal candidate to beat Jon Tester in next year’s elections. Sheehy, a transplant to Montana less than ten years ago, says he likes the “touch country” culture of Montana. As if that’s all there is to know about Montana! I’ve been here a lot longer than Sheehy and I still can’t say I know all of Montana, not in the way I’d want my Senator to know it.
What does Sheehy know of the challenges Montana’s farm and ranch families face in trying to make a good living “on the land.” What does he know of a teacher who is living close to the poverty line but loves his work and wants to keep doing it, or a firefighter who risks her life to protect others in her community, or a hard-working family of four struggling to pay for health insurance. What does he know of Montana’s Native American history. Sheehy has a military record but what does he know about Montana veterans who are struggling with PTSD or service-related injuries.
Senator Tester has not only proven that he knows these things about Montanans, but that he can be effective in passing legislation that helps address their problems and knocking down barriers to their ability to solve their problems through their own efforts.
If Sheehy wants to represent Montanans, he should leave his private island estate on the Flathead, spend the next 20 years talking to Montanans from all walks of life, use some of his millions to help them find solutions to their challenges, perhaps spend a few years in the Montana Legislature, and then ask himself how he can best serve Montanans. Then, maybe, he’ll be qualified.
Julie Quenemoen
Bozeman
